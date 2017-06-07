FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Florida woman sent to prison for threatening Sandy Hook parent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 7, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 2 months ago

Florida woman sent to prison for threatening Sandy Hook parent

Bernie Woodall

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Florida woman who believed the 2012 massacre at a Connecticut elementary school was a hoax was sentenced to five months in federal prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to threatening a parent of one of the children killed.

Prosecutors accused Lucy Richards, 57, of saying she would kill a parent of a Sandy Hook Elementary School victim, telling the parent, "you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon."

Richards, of the Tampa area, pleaded guilty in Fort Lauderdale to one count of transmitting threats via interstate commerce in January 2016, according to a statement from the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

The parent, who was not named, lives in South Florida, the statement said.

"Richards’ belief that the school shooting was a hoax and never happened motivated her to make the threats," prosecutors said.

Her prison time will be followed by five months of home confinement and three years of supervision, prosecutors said.

The attack at Sandy Hook in Newton, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012, was one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.

Adam Lanza, 20, killed 20 first-grade students and six adults on staff before taking his own life. The shooter had earlier that same day killed his mother at the home they shared.

Later, the school and the killer's home were demolished.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.