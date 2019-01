Jan 23 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed in a Florida bank on Wednesday, and the suspect is in custody, authorities said.

The 21-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified, walked into the SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida, just after 12:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT) and began shooting, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a news conference. (Reporting by Gina Cherelus Editing by James Dalgleish)