FLSA claims not exempt from arbitration agreements – 2nd Circuit

Wage-and-hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act are not exempt from mandatory arbitration clauses in individual employment contracts, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Tuesday in a case of first impression for the circuit.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit unanimously affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Brooklyn, who said that truck driver Juan Rodriguez-Depena must arbitrate rather than litigate his overtime claims against three companies he claimed were his joint employers: Diligent Delivery Systems, Parts Authority Inc and Michigan Logistics Inc.

