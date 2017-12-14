FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FLSA claims not exempt from arbitration agreements – 2nd Circuit
December 14, 2017 / 1:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FLSA claims not exempt from arbitration agreements – 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Wage-and-hour claims under the Fair Labor Standards Act are not exempt from mandatory arbitration clauses in individual employment contracts, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Tuesday in a case of first impression for the circuit.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit unanimously affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Brooklyn, who said that truck driver Juan Rodriguez-Depena must arbitrate rather than litigate his overtime claims against three companies he claimed were his joint employers: Diligent Delivery Systems, Parts Authority Inc and Michigan Logistics Inc.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2AjPP0j

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
