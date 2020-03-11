Vienna Airport sees 30% drop in number of passengers in March

VIENNA, March 11 (Reuters) - Vienna Airport said on Wednesday that the number of passengers in the Austrian capital had dropped by roughly 30% in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and that the downward trend continued.

Vienna Airport currently does not offer any connections with China, Iran, South Korea and to the most affected regions in Italy, including Milan, Venice, Bologna and Bergamo.

Interior minister Karl Nehammer said on Tuesday that flights to Italy would be suspended. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Thomas Seythal)