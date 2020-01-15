Zurich airport operator open to investors for projects overseas

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Zurich’s airport operator Flughafen Zuerich would consider taking on investors to fund international projects, its chief financial officer was quoted as saying by Swiss newspaper Handelszeitung on Wednesday.

Flughafen Zuerich won a 40-year concession in November for the new airport in Jewar, India, near Delhi, and already operates airports in Chile and Brazil. The Swiss company is also seeking a role in operating a new Nepalese airport.

“I can imagine taking on an investor in the medium- to long-term,” its CFO Lukas Brosi told the newspaper.

“Over the long haul we want to keep the majority ownership and management control of our international engagements. Still, we don’t have to always have a 100% stake,” he added.

Brosi said international investors approached Flughafen Zuerich, which is about 38% owned by the canton and city of Zurich, about partnering on the Indian airport.

“From my point of view, however, any engagement from third-party investors would probably come on a portfolio level rather than individual projects,” he told the newspaper. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Alexander Smith)