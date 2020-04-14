Zurich airport flights down 95% in April as coronavirus grounds travel

ZURICH, April 14 (Reuters) - Zurich airport operator Flughafen Zuerich saw flight and passenger movements fall more than 95% in the first two weeks of April, it said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus brought air traffic to a virtual standstill.

For March, passengers numbers fell 63.2% from a year earlier, as only 890,134 people flew via Zurich. The airport handled only 25,491 tonnes of freight, a 39.6% drop from March 2019.

The nation’s biggest airport did remain open, accommodating select international connections including Frankfurt, London, Helsinki and Amsterdam.

It also handled the Swiss foreign ministry’s activities in repatriating Swiss nationals stranded in other countries. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Jan Harvey)