Fluidra's 2020 profit jumps eleven-fold as lockdowns boosted demand for pools

MADRID, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Spanish swimming pool builder Fluidra said on Friday its net profit jumped eleven-fold in 2020 as COVID lockdowns around the world boosted demand for pools.

Annual net profit jumped to 96 million euros ($116.57 million) from 8.4 million euros in 2019, while sales climbed 8.8% to 1.49 billion euros, the company said.

With early data from January and February pointing to continuing strong demand, the company expects 2021 sales growth of between 6% and 9%.

Earnings per share are likely to rise between 12% and 20%, it said, while the cash flow generated in 2020 will allow the company to carry out acquisitions. ($1 = 0.8235 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Nathan Allen)