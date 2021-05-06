Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Spain's Fluidra raises guidance after Q1 net profit jumps 40-fold

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, May 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s Fluidra, the world’s largest swimming pool equipment maker, on Thursday raised its guidance for this year after first quarter net profit jumped 40-fold to 67.3 million euro ($80.79 million).

With sales growing 61% year-on-year in the first quarter, the company said it now expects a 25%-30% increase in 2021 up from a prior estimate of 15% as demand for residential swimming pools boosted by COVID lockdowns around the world is likely to remain strong.

$1 = 0.8331 euros Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Inti Landauro

