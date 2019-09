Sept 24 (Reuters) - Fluor Corp on Tuesday said it will sell its government and equipment businesses following a strategic review that began in the second quarter.

The engineering and construction company expects the sale of its construction equipment rental company AMECO and its government business, along with other actions including the monetization of real estate to generate over $1 billion in proceeds. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)