May 28 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment said on Thursday it intends to conduct an equity raise through placing of eight million shares as it looks to go on a deal spree and finance cost savings.

The Irish betting group also said in a separate statement that revenue in the second quarter so far has increased by 10%, despite widespread ongoing disruption to global sports. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)