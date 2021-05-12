Flutter says FanDuel CEO exit to delay unit's possible U.S. listing

FILE PHOTO: People make their bets at the FANDUEL sportsbook during the Super Bowl LIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., February 3, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Betting group Flutter Entertainment said on Wednesday Matt King, chief executive officer of its U.S. FanDuel business, will be leaving the company and warned that his exit would delay FanDuel’s potential U.S. listing.

Flutter’s London-listed shares fell more than 2% after the owner of Paddy Power, Betfair and PokerStars, also said it was keeping the FanDuel floatation under review.