DUBLIN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment reported a 10% rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday helped by a 67% jump in the United States where it raised its outlook.

Flutter last month agreed to buy Toronto-listed Poker Stars operator Stars Group Inc (TSG) in a $6 billion share deal set to create the world’s largest online betting and gambling company by revenue. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely)