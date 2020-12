Dec 17 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment said on Thursday the Kentucky supreme court ruled that the $870 million judgement against The Stars Group, which merged with the company in 2018, was reinstated.

“Flutter is wholly surprised by today’s ruling and strongly disputes the basis of this judgement”, the company said. ($1 = 0.7344 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)