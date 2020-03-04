UPDATE 1-British regional airline Flybe due to go into administration -source

(Adds company background, company declining to comment)

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe is due to go into administration in the next few hours, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, as the already struggling carrier failed to withstand the plunge in travel demand caused by coronavirus.

Accounting firm EY is due to be called in to handle the administration, a form of creditor protection, once Flybe’s aircraft are all back on the ground from flying later on Wednesday, said the source familiar with the situation and who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A representative for Flybe declined to comment on the possibility of administration or the airline’s longer-term financial situation.

Flybe had been seeking a government loan to help it survive but its failure would put 2,000 jobs at risk and cause a headache for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his plan to boost regional transport links.

The airline, which connects smaller UK cities like Southampton and Manchester, was rescued from near collapse in mid-January, when its shareholders agreed to invest more money alongside UK government support for the airline.

In the weeks since then, however, airline bookings across the world have plunged as people have decided not to travel due to worries about coronavirus, as Italy grapples with the biggest outbreak in Europe, and the number of UK cases rises.

Flybe’s current owners are Connect Airways, a consortium created by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital, which have invested 110 million pounds ($141.6 million)since buying it last year. ($1 = 0.7770 pound) (Reporting by Sarah Young in London Editing by David Milliken and Matthew Lewis)