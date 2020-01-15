British Airways-owner files EU complaint over UK govt support for Flybe

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - British airways-owner IAG said it has filed a complaint with the EU about UK government support for Flybe which helped stave off the regional carrier’s collapse.

The airline group has asked the European Union’s Directorate-General for Competition to look into whether UK support for Flybe constitutes a breach of EU rules over providing state aid.

IAG’s chief executive Willie Walsh has publicly criticised support agreed by the UK government on Tuesday as a misuse of public funds. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)