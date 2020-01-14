UK's Johnson, asked about Flybe, said he will ensure regional connectivity

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, asked about struggling UK regional airline Flybe, said he would ensure the country has the regional connectivity it needs, but cautioned there were limits to what the government could do for private companies.

“It is not for government to step in and save companies that simply run into trouble, but be in no doubt that we see the importance of Flybe in delivering connectivity across the whole United Kingdom,” Johnson told BBC television. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)