UK govt can't detail possible help for Flybe - minister

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The British government is not currently in a position to detail what assistance it could provide to stricken regional airline Flybe, junior transport minister Paul Maynard told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“I regret that I’m not able to go into further detail at this stage but I will update the house further when it is appropriate to do so,” Maynard said.

He said he could not comment on the issue of relief from Air Passenger Duty (APD) as that was a matter for the finance department.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Flybe is important for Britain’s transport links and the government will do what it can to help the company. (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)