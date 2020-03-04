Troubled UK airline Flybe cancelling flights - ITV

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe, which has been seeking financial aid from the government, has cancelled all flights from Birmingham airport, a reporter for broadcaster ITV said.

Flybe said in a statement on Wednesday that flights between Birmingham and Glasgow had been delayed “following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening” and that normal operations had resumed.

A representative for Flybe declined to comment on the airline’s longer-term financial situation. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Sarah Young)