Flybe gets alternative financing proposal from Tinkler-backed investors

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc said it had received a preliminary proposal from Bateleur Capital, Mesa Air Group Inc with support from Stobart Group former boss Andrew Tinkler for a possible optional financing proposal.

Flybe said on Wednesday that the proposal was “highly conditional” and it does not believe it was executable in the time-frame required to enable Flybe to continue to trade.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital agreed to buy Flybe for an initial 2.2 million pounds ($2.87 million), a far cry from its 215 million pounds valuation when it joined the London Stock Exchange in 2010.

Flybe said earlier this month it had been approached by Tinkler about a possible alternative financing proposal.

$1 = 0.7664 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

