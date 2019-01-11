UK union Unite looks for job assurances on Flybe takeover deal

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest labour union Unite said bit.ly/2H8aJHD on Friday it would have an urgent meeting with the new owners of airline Flybe Group Plc to seek assurances on future job security for its more than 460 members.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic teamed up with Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital to buy Flybe for $2.8 million, aiming to rebrand the struggling British regional carrier and use it to feed customers to its long-haul flights. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)