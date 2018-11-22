UPDATE 1-Virgin Atlantic in talks to buy Britain's Flybe - Sky News

(Adds details from Sky report, Virgin and Flybe’s comments)
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Virgin Atlantic Airways is in talks to acquire regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Sky News reported on Thursday, a week after Flybe said it was in talks to sell itself.
A tie-up with Flybe would provide opportunities to feed passenger traffic into Virgin Atlantic's long-haul network and access valuable take-off and landing slots at London Heathrow Airport, Sky News reported bit.ly/2r8FWQd, citing unnamed sources.
Virgin Atlantic’s main business is UK-to-U.S. flights. The company is owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and U.S. airline Delta Air Lines.
The report did not mention any financial details. Flybe has a market capitalization of about 21 million pounds ($27 million), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
Flybe and Virgin Atlantic declined to comment.
Flybe issued a profit warning in October citing weakening demand, higher fuel costs and a weaker British pound.
Sky News had previously reported that Stobart Group Ltd was likely to be one of the potential suitors for Flybe.
$1 = 0.7763 pounds Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman and Elaine Hardcastle