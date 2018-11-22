Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
November 22, 2018 / 6:53 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic in talks to buy Britain's Flybe - Sky News

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Virgin Atlantic is in talks to acquire regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Sky News reported on Thursday, a week after Flybe said it was in talks to sell itself.

Virgin's interest in Flybe is because a tie-up would provide opportunities to feed passenger traffic into Virgin Atlantic's long-haul network, as well as its access to valuable take-off and landing slots at London Heathrow Airport, Sky News reported bit.ly/2r8FWQd, citing sources.

Flybe did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.