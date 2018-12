Dec 19 (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic Ltd said on Wednesday talks with Flybe Group Plc about a potential takeover offer for the British regional airline were ongoing.

Flybe said last month it was in talks with potential buyers, but added it was also looking at other options, such as further reductions in capacity and costs.

Flybe had said Virgin was one of the parties it was in talks with to sell itself. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)