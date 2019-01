Jan 11 (Reuters) - A consortium of Virgin Atlantic Ltd, Stobart Group Ltd and Cyrus Capital Partners agreed to buy British regional airline Flybe Group Plc, Stobart said on Friday, for 2.2 million pounds ($2.81 million).

The offer values Flybe at 1 pence per share, a 94 percent discount to company’s Thursday’s close of 16.38 pence. ($1 = 0.7839 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)