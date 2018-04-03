Flybe says flight cancellations due to poor weather to hurt results

April 3 (Reuters) - British regional airline Flybe Group Plc said on Tuesday flight cancellations due to poor weather in February and March are expected to impact full-year results.

The company, which cancelled 994 flights due to bad weather in its fourth quarter, said it would book about 4 million pounds ($5.6 million) in lost revenue and additional care and assistance costs in annual results on cancelled and delayed flights.

Flybe, however, said load factor in the fourth quarter ended March 31 was up 6.8 percentage points to 73.5 percent, as it reduced capacity. ($1 = 0.7111 pounds) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)