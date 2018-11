Nov 14 (Reuters) - Regional airline Flybe Group Plc said on Wednesday it was in talks with strategic operators for a potential sale of the company, as it struggles with higher fuel costs, lower demand and a weaker British pound.

The company also said it was also looking at strategic options, including further capacity and cost saving measures. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)