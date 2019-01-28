Flybe confirms shareholder call for removal of chairman

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Flybe Group plc confirmed on Monday its largest shareholder has urged the airline to remove Chairman Simon Laffin and investigate the company’s cut-price sale to a consortium.

Hosking Partners LLP, which owns 18.72 percent of Flybe according to Refinitv Eikon data, has asked the company to appoint Eric Kohn to investigate the sales process.

Flybe agreed to sell itself earlier this month to a group comprising Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital for $2.8 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)