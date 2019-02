Feb 4 (Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc said it would call a general meeting to consider a request by its largest shareholder that it replace Chairman Simon Laffin.

Flybe also said it was inviting airline industry veteran Eric Kohn to meet with the company’s nomination committee after Hosking Partners’ last week called for him to be named director and investigate Flybe’s cut-price sale to a consortium. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)