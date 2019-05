May 28 (Reuters) - Flybe Ltd said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Christine Ourmières-Widener would step down on July 15, months after the sale of the low-cost airline to a consortium including Richard Branson.

Flybe, Europe’s largest regional airline, was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital this year. ($1 = 0.7894 pounds) (Reporting by Samantha Machado Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)