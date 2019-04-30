Flydubai says it's confident Boeing will do right thing about 737 MAX

DUBAI, April 30 (Reuters) - Flydubai’s Chief Executive Ghaith al-Ghaith said on Tuesday he is very confident that Boeing will take the right decision regarding the grounded 737 MAX.

“I trust that the relevant authority will ensure the Boeing 737 MAX is the safest,” Ghaith said at a CAPA Aviation Summit in Dubai.

Flydubai is one of the largest customers of 737 MAX, and has ordered 250 of the new model narrow body jets.

Ghaith said those aircraft will be delivered until up to 2030. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)