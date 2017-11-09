FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FMC Corp announces $300 mln lithium investment in Argentina
Sections
Featured
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
Business
U.S. worried AT&T, Time Warner would hike costs for rivals
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2017 / 5:24 PM / in an hour

FMC Corp announces $300 mln lithium investment in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chemicals manufacturer FMC Corp said it would invest $300 million investment to double its lithium production in Argentina by 2019, its local affiliate said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment in Catamarca province will more than double its output of lithium to 40,000 metric tonnes per year in two years, unit Minera del Altiplano said.

Catamarca province Governor Lucia Corpacci said the agreement would need to be approved by the province’s legislature.

U.S.-based FMC is one of the so-called ‘big four’ global companies that produce lithium, a mineral used in rechargeable batteries. The price of lithium has rocketed in recent years on the back of an expected rise in demand for electric vehicles. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Caroline Stauffer, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.