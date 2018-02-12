FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 9:46 PM / in 15 hours

FMC revenue soars 42 pct on DuPont crop protection unit buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - FMC Corp’s quarterly revenue jumped 42.3 percent as the U.S. agriculture chemical company benefited from the acquisition of DuPont’s crop protection unit.

The company’s net income soared to $531.1 million, or $3.94 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $16.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $979.6 million from $688.4 million.

FMC has transformed itself into a major crop chemicals producer through buyouts. FMC, which expanded in Europe through its Cheminova acquisition in 2015, late last year bought DuPont’s crop chemicals portfolio. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

