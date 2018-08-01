FMC's quarterly profit nearly doubles as lithium sales jump

Aug 1 (Reuters) - FMC Corp, the chemical producer spinning off its lithium division as a publicly traded company later this year, posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday that nearly doubled.

The company posted net income of $129.7 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with $74.7 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

FMC said the increase was due in part to its buyout last year of agricultural assets from DowDuPont Inc, as well as surging lithium sales.