FMC's quarterly profit nearly doubles as lithium sales jump

Aug 1 (Reuters) - FMC Corp, the chemical producer spinning off its lithium division as a publicly traded company later this year, posted a quarterly profit on Wednesday that nearly doubled.
The company posted net income of $129.7 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with $74.7 million, or 56 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
FMC said the increase was due in part to its buyout last year of agricultural assets from DowDuPont Inc, as well as surging lithium sales.
Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis