Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2020 / 4:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's FNAC Darty expects half-year operating loss due to COVID-19

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - French retailer FNAC Darty said on Wednesday it expected to post a loss in core earnings at end of June as the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed on its performance.

The company expects its first-half current operating profit to decline by 100 million to 120 million euros ($112 million-135 million) compared to the 2019 figure of 46 million euros.

FNAC Darty added it estimated a revenue loss related to the coronavirus crisis at about 400 million euros at the end of May. ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Reporting by Charles Regnier)

