Oct 17 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac Darty reported on Thursday an increase in third quarter revenue, driven by strong performance in Benelux thanks to its partnership with Wehkamp.

Third-quarter group revenue increased to 1,816 million euros ($2.02 billion), up by 1.7% on a like-for-like basis and 3.7% on a reported basis.

The company also confirmed its full-year and mid-term guidance. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)