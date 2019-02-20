Retailer FNAC Darty confirms medium-term targets as 2018 profits rise

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - French electronics goods retailer FNAC Darty reported an increase in annual profits and confirmed its broad, medium-term targets for higher margins and outperforming its sector.

FNAC Darty said 2018 current operating profits rose 10 percent from the previous year to 296 million euros ($336 million).

It added it was sticking to its medium-term target for an operating margin of between 4.5-5.0 percent, compared to 4.0 percent for 2018.