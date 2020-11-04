Investors can use FOIA findings to show loss in securities-fraud case against Bank of the Internet

A federal appeals court on Tuesday delivered more bad news to Axos Financial, reviving a second securities-fraud class action in as many months against the company formerly known as BofI Holding Inc.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the investors, represented by Pomerantz, had plausibly alleged that their BofI shares lost value in October 2017 as a result of a New York Post story about an ongoing investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The story was based on information obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34VuYC1