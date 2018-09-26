Troubled jewellery maker Folli's chairman, vice-chair resign

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Troubled jewellery maker Folli Follie said in a bourse filing on Wednesday that its chairman and vice-chairperson resigned after a preliminary audit revealed discrepancies in its 2017 financial statements.

Folli, whose finances are being investigated by Greek authorities after equity fund Quintessential Capital Management (QCM) raised concerns over the number of its retail outlets, has hired Alvarez and Marsal to audit its 2017 financial statements.