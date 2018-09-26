FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Apparel & Accessories
September 26, 2018 / 2:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Troubled jewellery maker Folli's chairman, vice-chair resign

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Troubled jewellery maker Folli Follie said in a bourse filing on Wednesday that its chairman and vice-chairperson resigned after a preliminary audit revealed discrepancies in its 2017 financial statements.

Folli, whose finances are being investigated by Greek authorities after equity fund Quintessential Capital Management (QCM) raised concerns over the number of its retail outlets, has hired Alvarez and Marsal to audit its 2017 financial statements.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by George Georgiopoulos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.