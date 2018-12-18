Financials
December 18, 2018 / 7:21 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CEO of Greek jeweller Follie steps down

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The chief executive of troubled Greek jewellery maker Folli Follie has resigned, the company said on Tuesday.

The resignation of George Koutsolioutsos comes after a hedge fund report in May sent Follie’s shares into a tailspin, prompted a legal investigation, a fine from the Greek securities watchdog and the resignation of the company’s founders.

“The board of Folli Follie Group accepted the resignation and asked him to remain on the board as a non-executive member to help the new management,” the company said in a bourse filing.

Follie will announce a successor in due course, it said. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by David Goodman)

