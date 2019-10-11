Folli says working to ensure Links of London business continues

ATHENS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Greek jewellery maker Folli Follie said on Friday it wanted to ensure that operations at its wholly owned subsidiary Links of London are not disrupted after the UK-based peer entered administration this week.

Folli said that its board intends to work with the joint administrators of Links of London to ensure that “business continues as a going concern post administration.”

Links of London announced on its website on Wednesday it had appointed Deloitte as an administrator, saying that it was unable to process any online sales and directing people to its stores. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)