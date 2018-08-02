FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 2:53 PM / in an hour

Greek securities regulator imposes 4 mln euro fine on jewelry maker Folli, cites market manipulation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Greece’s securities regulator on Thursday imposed a 4 million euro ($4.64 million) fine on luxury jewelry maker Folli Follie and nine individuals, citing market manipulation over 2017 financial information.

The Hellenic Capital Market Commission said in statement that Folli also failed to provide requested data.

Folli’s finances are being investigated by Greek authorities after equity fund Quintessential Capital Management (QCM) issued a report saying the company had overstated the number of retail outlets it operates worldwide and raised concerns over its reported finances. ($1 = 0.8613 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

