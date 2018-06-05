FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 11:49 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Greek securities regulator sues Folli's management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - The Greek securities regulator said on Tuesday it filed a suit against the management of jewellery maker Folli Follie.

Folli’s shares suffered heavy losses on the Athens stock exchange in May after an equity fund report raised concerns over its finances and cast doubt over the number of points of sale the company says it operates.

Shares in Folli were suspended last week. Folli said it was unable to provide financial data, according to the regulator.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Louise Heavens

