Greek securities regulator sues Folli's management

ATHENS, June 5 (Reuters) - The Greek securities regulator said on Tuesday it filed a suit against the management of jewellery maker Folli Follie.

Folli’s shares suffered heavy losses on the Athens stock exchange in May after an equity fund report raised concerns over its finances and cast doubt over the number of points of sale the company says it operates.

Shares in Folli were suspended last week. Folli said it was unable to provide financial data, according to the regulator.