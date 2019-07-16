Folli submits revised restructuring proposal to creditors to ensure viability

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Greek troubled jewellery maker Folli Follie has launched a revised restructuring proposal to secure consent by its creditors and ensure its viability, it said on Tuesday.

The step is key for the company, which has debt of about 430 million euros due this year and in 2021, to avoid collapse.

Folli said it has worked on an alternative restructuring proposal with its advisers after a previous agreement with a group of unsecured creditors in February failed. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)