ATHENS, June 6 (Reuters) - A Greek prosecutor has ordered a preliminary investigation into luxury jewellery maker Folli Follie, a day after the country’s securities regulator filed a law suit against the company’s management, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

A prosecutor will look into whether there is evidence that Folli Follie shares were manipulated, the source added. (Reporting by Constantinos Georgizas; Writing by Renee Maltezou)