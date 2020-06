Philip Morris International Inc, the maker of Marlboro cigarettes, on Thursday announced the appointment of Suzanne Rich Folsom as its general counsel.

Folsom comes to the tobacco giant from Manatt Phelps & Phillips, which she joined in March 2019 as a partner in the firm’s Washington office advising on compliance matters and internal investigations.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XTj48g