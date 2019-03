March 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra on Tuesday appointed Miles Hurell as its permanent chief executive, taking over from an interim role.

The dairy farm operator cut its full-year earnings outlook last week, struggling under challenging weather conditions.

Hurell was appointed as the Co-operative’s interim chief executive in August, taking over from Theo Spierings. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)