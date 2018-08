Aug 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra on Wednesday appointed Miles Hurrell as the cooperative’s interim chief executive to replace Theo Spierings, who said he would step down earlier this year.

The announcement comes after last week’s earnings forecast cut, citing tighter margins.

Hurrell is currently the chief operating officer of Farm Source – the unit responsible for working directly with Fonterra’s farmer-owners. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)