UPDATE 1-Fonterra's Miles Hurell moves to permanent role as CEO

(Adds background, chairman comment, shares)

March 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra on Tuesday appointed Miles Hurell as permanent chief executive of the co-operative, taking over from an interim role.

The appointment comes at a challenging time for the dairy giant, which recently cut its full year outlook and slashed its interim dividend payment amid difficult weather conditions.

The company had also increased its 2018-19 farmgate milk prices forecast last week.

“His work alongside the Board as we progress our portfolio review to re-evaluate our investments, major assets and partnerships; and the more recently announced full review of the Co-operative’s strategy, has him uniquely qualified for the role,” said Fonterra Chairman John Monaghan.

Hurell was appointed as the co-operative’s interim chief executive in August, taking over from Theo Spierings.

The co-operative’s shares were trading 0.7 percent higher after the announcement, compared to a slightly weaker broader market. (Reporting by Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)