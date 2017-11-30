FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Zealand's Fonterra to pay Danone $125 million in damages - Danone
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2017 / 12:01 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand's Fonterra to pay Danone $125 million in damages - Danone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Fonterra has been ordered to pay French company Danone 105 million euros ($125 million) in damages over the recall in 2013 of its whey protein concentrate due to a contamination scare, the two companies said.

The arbitration relates to a dispute between the dairy firm and Danone over a contamination scare involving a Fonterra ingredient used by the French food manufacturer in 2013.

Danone Nutricia, a unit of Paris-based multinational food company Danone, recalled some types of infant formulas sold under the Karicare brand in 2013, after its milk powder supplier Fonterra said there was a risk of bacteria in its products that could cause fatal botulism. ($1 = 0.8404 euros) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa. Editing by Jane Wardell and Richard Pullin)

